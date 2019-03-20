Home

Sondra Sue Hull Sondra Sue Hull, age 69, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away March 16th. She was born in Kansas City, MO, to Dick and Ruth Hankins and married to Ernest (Bud) Hull of Wellsville, KS, for 47 years. Sondra was a librarian at her alma mater, Raytown South HS and a devoted member of One Spirit United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband; sons: Ryan and Jason; grandchildren: Isabella, Patrick, and Cayden. Services will be Thursday, March 21st at One Spirit UMC, 7900 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raytown, MO 64138. Visitation 10 A.M., Funeral 11 A.M., Interment Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Per family's request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to One Spirit UMC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
