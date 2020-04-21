|
|
Sonia Bornstein Reitzes Wife of the late Joseph Reitzes. Mother of Judy Reitzes (Nina Epstein) and the late Jane Reitzes (the late Mario Ochoa). Grandmother of Justin Ochoa and Samuel Reitzes. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces. Born 1929 in Kansas City, MO, she lived most of her life in FL and NJ. She was always a great mother, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her compassion and great wit. Services are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020