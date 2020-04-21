Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Reitzes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Bornstein Reitzes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia Bornstein Reitzes Obituary
Sonia Bornstein Reitzes Wife of the late Joseph Reitzes. Mother of Judy Reitzes (Nina Epstein) and the late Jane Reitzes (the late Mario Ochoa). Grandmother of Justin Ochoa and Samuel Reitzes. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces. Born 1929 in Kansas City, MO, she lived most of her life in FL and NJ. She was always a great mother, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her compassion and great wit. Services are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . www.levinefuneral.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -