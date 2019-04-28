Kansas City Star Obituaries
Sonia Sarah Lega

Sonia Sarah Lega Obituary
Sonia Sarah Lega Sonia Sarah Lega was born January 6, 1951 in Szczecin, Poland. Daughter of Rita and Jack Lega, of Blessed memory; Sister of Henry (Esther Claire) Lega and Mother of Joshua (Leah) Goteiner. Grandmother of Michaela. Sonia attended Itzchak L. Peretc High School in Poland. She continued her education at Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri and later attended the University of Missouri at Kansas City where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1975. She worked as an elementary teacher and then as a librarian. Later, she became employed by the United States Government as a bookkeeper for the G.S.A. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling. Sonia visited her brother and sister- in- law and their children and grandchildren in St. Louis, Missouri. She also traveled to Worcester, MA to visit her son and his family. Although she enjoyed traveling, she loved being with her many wonderful friends in the Overland Park, Kansas area. Sonia passed away on April 14, 2019. She will be greatly missed. Graveside services were held on April 16, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019
