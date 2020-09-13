Sonja Louise Hughes Joline Sonja Louise Hughes Joline passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020. She was born August 30th 1937 in Kansas City, MO to Herbert and Edith Hughes. Sonja was raised in Kansas City where she graduated from Central High School. She then attended Central Missouri State University (UCM), receiving a bachelors degree in English and secondary Education. While there she spent a year abroad in Sweden teaching English and travelling Europe and Russia. After graduation, she took her first job in Denver teaching High School English. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Louis Boyden Joline, and they were married on December 30th 1962. She and Lou would return to Kansas City and settle down at Lake Tapawingo and Lake Lotawana. In 1965 she had twin daughters, Lisa and Shelly, and became a stay at home mom for 12 years. Sonja then returned to teaching English at Blue Springs High School while also gaining a masters in counseling from UMKC. She went on to become a High School Counselor at Blue Springs High School until her retirement in 1992. Sonja, known by "Sunny" to her friends, was very active in her community. She was a member of Blue Springs Art Committee, Missouri Yacht Club, Lake Lotawana Social Butterflies, and Lake Lotawana Snipe Fleet. However, TENNIS was her passion!! She was a member of the Blue Springs ladies tennis, TCKC Tennis, and served as the Tennis coach at Blue Springs High School. She was also on many USTA teams that went on to National competitions. Additionally she played National Circuit tennis in many states earning a Doubles National Ranking of 5 in the 55's age bracket. She was an avid writer of short stories and poems and has some of her poetry exhibited at the Spencer Museum of Art, University of Kansas, Lawrence. Sunny was an adventurer and She and Lou enjoyed travelling with their friends to many places including Egypt, Tanzania, Australia, Costa Rica, Ireland, Italy, and more. Sunny will be remembered for her love of coffee (black as sin, hot as hell, and strong as love), dedication to her family, commitment to education, her fun-loving competitive nature racing Butterflies at Lake Lotawana, her great passion for tennis, her sense of adventure, and her perpetually happy and outgoing personality. Her life was full! Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Louis Boyden Joline of Lake Tapawingo; her children Shelly Joline of Liberty, Missouri and Lisa Fletcher (Chad) of Lake Lotawana, Missouri; her grandchildren Brittany Cole (Logan) of Wellsville Kansas, Heather Lintner of Parker, Colorado, Kelsey Lintner of Kansas City, Missouri, Jessica Lintner of Weston, Missouri, Henry Goppert of Cleveland, Ohio, Claire Goppert of Chicago, Illinois; her great grandchild, Norah Cole of Wellsville, KS. A private inurnment will be held at Newcomer's Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Memories of Sonja and words of comfort for her family may be shared at dignitymemorial.com