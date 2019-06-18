Sonny "Lee" Holmes Lee Holmes, 85, of Independence, Mo. peacefully passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. The Visitation begins at 6:00 on Friday with a time of Tributes and Remembrance at 7:00pm at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th. St., Independence Mo. 64055. A graveside service for family and friends will take place at 11:30am on Saturday at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. 65803. The Rev Richard Fine of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church will officiate. Lee was born July 19, 1933 in Jefferson City Mo. to Kermit Tuck Holmes & Lorene Yoachum. Lee grew up in the small community of Ebenezer, Mo and graduated Pleasant Hope High School in 1951. He then married the love of his life, Mary Ann Calder, soon to be Mary Ann Holmes, at age 18, she 21. They moved to Independence, a city he was proud of, to find work. Their kids, Greg, Lucinda and Jeff, soon followed, and a wonderful family life began at 2712 S. Whitney Road. Lee's early fascination in electronics led to a job of repairing TV's and then owning/running Gladstone TV in the northland for many years. He retired at age 50 and commuted to University of Central Missouri from Independence every day, to take classes and eventually get his Masters' degree in Adult Education. He also taught photography classes at the University. His lifelong hobbies included glamour photography, ham radio operator (W0RDL), Rockabilly music (Jerry Lee Lewis), restoring antique radios, reading, old movies (Turner Classic Movies), donating time, talent and financial resources to the needy in Kansas City's Urban Core, and cussing under his breath while working on many AMC Ramblers! Lee has always been a big supporter of the United Methodist Church. St. Matthews, the little church that could, become a wonderful oasis of love and friendship. Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)

