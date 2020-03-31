|
Sonny ( Avrom) Jaben Sonny (Avrom) Jaben of Overland Park, Kansas, died at his home Friday, March 27, after succumbing to cancer. He had celebrated his 88th birthday a week earlier. A Kansas City native, Mr. Jaben was married to his best friend, Lenora Sandler Jaben, in 1958. They have two children, Marc, and Lauren Jaben (Peter Williams), and three granddaughters, Lucy, Ellis and Ivy, as well as several nieces and nephews. Mr. Jaben was predeceased by a brother and his parents. Funeral services were held Monday, March 30, at Blue Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020