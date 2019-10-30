|
|
Sonny R. Larabee Sonny Ray Larabee, 85, of Higginsville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Cremation; no services. Sonny was born June 19, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of William N. and Veta (Church) Larabee. He was a Korean War Veteran serving 8 years in the Marine Corp. Sonny worked for Allis Chalmers for 38 years. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed working on projects in his garage, and metal detecting. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. His survivors include 5 children: Michael Larabee of Independence, MO, Robin Larabee of Independence, Kathy White of Higginsville, Joan Short of Florida, and Lisa Bennett of Grain Valley, MO; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019