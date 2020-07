Sonta Roukas Sonta Roukas 77, Overland Park, KS died July 17, 2020, Memorial Mass 10am July 29, 2020, Rosary 9:30am,Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Harrisonville, MO, inurnment Orient Cem, arr Dickey FH



