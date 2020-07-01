Sonya George Sonya Marie (Martin) George, 86, passed away on June 27, 2020. Sonya was born near Callao, Missouri on March 23, 1934 to George "Babe" and Dorothy (Phipps) Martin. She was a 1952 graduate of Callao High School. Sonya married Bob George on October 28, 1952 in Little Rock, Arkansas. They made their home in the Gladstone area nearly 60 years and owned George's Music Service for 23 years. Bob and Sonya had two sons, Richard Grant and David Keith. Bob preceded her in death in 1999. Sonya was devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Barry Christian Church. She was a Deacon, Board Member, Membership Secretary, choir member, and volunteered countless hours for church events. In addition to her love of music, Sonya's hands were never idle. She loved to sew, embroider and quilt. She cooked for many memorable family dinners and reunions; and was an integral part of the Barry Christian Church annual turkey dinner. She enjoyed playing cards with her beloved friends and family and passed that joy along to new generations. She loved to send birthday cards and Christmas cards. Her arms were always outstretched, hugging or holding her family reaching out in love and always willing to listen and teach. Sonya also loved to travel, had a knack for fishing, and was a die-hard Kansas City Royals fan. Sonya was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Sharon Skinner; and great-grandson, Aiden Shoop. She is survived by her two sons - Rick and Janet George of Smithville, Mo.; and Keith and Sherrie George of Lawson, Mo.; two brothers Johnny and Phyllis Martin, Bucyrus, Kansas; and, Kevin and Auria Martin, Mountain View, California; one sister Jeanie and Ralph Livingston, Bevier, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Mary Jane Ford, Overland Park, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Grandchildren Becky and Trevor Black, Plattsburg, Mo.; JoAnn and Dave Harper, Kansas City, Mo.; David and Jodi George, Lawson, Mo.; Misty and Mark Leatherman, Kansas City, Mo.; Geni and Quaid Shoop, Liberty, Mo.; Jessie and Joe Lewis, Independence, Mo.; Kristi and Charles Benson, Blue Springs, Mo.; Meshanne Black, Plattsburg, Mo.; and Nick Black, Kansas City, Mo. Great Grandchildren - Clint Black and fiancé, Brianna Smith, Kate Black, Adam Harper, Haley George, Denny George, Bo Leatherman, Allison Leatherman, Alexa Shoop, Ollie Shoop, Remi Shoop, Joey Lewis, Hannah Lewis, Nick Dixon, Brendon Lewis, Linda Lewis, Lia Spangler, Andrew Shepard, Cole Shepard, Charlotte Benson, Alex Black, Beau Black, Logan Lewis and Haley Jean Lewis. Due to CoVid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private family service at Barry Christian Church, with burial to follow at Barry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Sonya George to Barry Christian Church, 1500 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64155 (https://www.barrychristianchurch.com/). Honor her for all that her hands have done; and let her own works praise her in the gates. Proverbs 31:31 Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.dwnwhitechapel.com (Arr. White Chapel, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.