Sonya Smith Sonya Smith passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. A lifelong resident of Kansas, most recently in Mission Hills, Sonya loved her family and loved to travel. She felt equally at home in the stands at a KU Jayhawk game or on a picnic in Rocky Mountain National Park. She was a proud Swede who grew up in Lindsborg, KS, where she met her best friend and soulmate, Cotton, at Bethany College. They rode beside each other on the trail of life and made it good. Together, they enjoyed a lifetime filled with travel, Saddle & Sirloin friends, American Royal events, KU Jayhawks, their grandchildren's activities - and loud toasts and fun games at every family celebration. Making life a celebration was Sonya's gift. She will be forever missed. Sonya and Cotton had a close-knit family: son, Scott and wife Cynthia; daughter, Laura Faulkner and husband Owen; and daughter, Stephanie Kissick and husband Rob. Her five grandchildren -Gus, Jesse, Katie, Bobby and Maggie -will miss their Nonnie very much. The family wishes to recognize the wonderful care provided by the staff of Brighton Gardens and of Ascend Hospice. She is preceded in death by her husband Cotton Smith, her brother Sam Carlson, and her parents Margaret and Hans Carlson. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the (https://act.alz.org) or to the Tribe of Mic-O-Say Endowment for Bartle Scout Reservation. (www.hoac-bsa.org) Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at WWW.Johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 20, 2019
