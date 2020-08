Or Copy this URL to Share

Sophia Dianne Patrick 17, passed away Aug. 1, 2020. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 8, Odessa High School Gymnasium. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the school. Burial will be at the Odessa Cemetery.



