Stan Lee Huttie Stan Lee Huttie, 67, Shawnee, KS passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. Cremation. Stan was born April 15, 1953 in Evanston, IL. He was a US Naval Veteran during the Vietnam War. Stan was a letter carrier for the USPS for 33 years, retiring in 2009. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Gene Huttie and grandson, Cassius Pintozzi. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Diane Huttie; son, Justin (Beth) Huttie; two daughters, Andrea (David) Bledsoe and Nicole Huttie; sister, Barb Anderson; and six grandchildren, Briana (Dino) DeMarco, Kaylin Huttie, Christopher Huttie, Haynes Bledsoe, Haskell Lee Bledsoe and Ryker Huttie. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2020.