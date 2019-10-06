|
Stanley A. Rupp A lot of customers have missed the friendly face of Stan Rupp, Manager at Sunfresh Grocery Store in Red Bridge Shopping Center since he retired in 2018. Now his eight siblings are mourning his unexpected death at his home on October 2, 2019. Stanley A .Rupp was born January 8, 1946 in Hays, Kansas. He moved to the Kansas City area in 1957 where he attended St. Elizabeth Grade School, Bishop Hogan High School, Kansas City Jr. College and graduated from Rockhurst College after serving 2 years in the US Army where he attained the rank of Sargent. He started working at Payless Grocery Store at the age of 16 as a sack boy and worked his way up to being a Manager. He was known by many shoppers and knew them all by name. He loved sports especially baseball. He coached 3 & 2 baseball for many years. He was the Manager of the Year numerous times and was elected to the 3 & 2 Hall of Fame in 2006. He also coached basketball at St. Thomas More where he had many winning seasons and league championships. He was a huge sports fan of all local teams, especially the KC Royals, the KC Chiefs, and the Kansas Jayhawks. He has been a member of St. Thomas More Parish for many years. He is survived by eight brothers and sisters: Shirley Rupp, Connie Wallace, Ron and Marie Rupp, Fred and Alicia Rupp, Bernie and Dottie Rupp, Marlene McGuire, Mary and Mike McNamara, Larry and Marq Rupp. He was the Favorite Uncle to many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. Although Stan was quiet at times he also had a very clever wit. He hosted the annual Rupp Christmas Eve event for years as well as his annual Super Bowl party. He loved his family and showed it in many ways. Besides being incredibly generous, he opened his home to many family members who needed a temporary place to stay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Zita Rupp; nephew Stephen Rupp; niece Donna Rupp Melichar. He will forever hold a very special place in all of our hearts. Visitation will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, KCMO 64137 on Saturday, October 26th from 9 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019