Stanley "Stan" Arthur Harley Stanley "Stan" Arthur Harley, 85, of Gardner, KS passed away May 10, 2019 at North Point Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center, Paola, KS. Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Wed., May 15, 2019 at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, KS., Salvation Army, or Operation Wildlife. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Stan was born March 12, 1934 in Phoenix, AZ to Stanford Arthur and Mabel Frances (Gossett) Harley. He grew up in Chandler, AZ where he graduated from high school and then attended Phoenix Business College. Stan married Shirley Klo Baker on May 16, 1981 in San Bernardino, CA. Stan was a heavy truck sales manager for Transwest Ford in Fontana. CA,. He also worked in sales for Kenworth in KC, MO., TW Trucks in Joplin, MO. and R&O Trucks in KC, KS. They moved to Gardner in 1983. He retired in 1996. Stan was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, KS and the Elk's Lodge in CA. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, riding his Harley motorcycle and he loved his dogs, Cats and his bird, and walking his dogs with Shirley. He will be missed by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheri Harley, granddaughter Amber McClure and sister Marcelene. Stan is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; children: Julie White, El Mirage, AZ, Dion Harley, Gardner, KS, Damon Harley, Dallas, TX and Dale Harley, Gardner, KS; grandchildren: Will Sloan, Chelsey Kading, Jason Lambson, Blake Harley, Abi Wilkins, Olivia Harley, Natalie Harley, Nathaniel Harley, Savannah Harley. Sister-in-law Carole (Wes) Grube.

