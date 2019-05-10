Stanley Eugene Workman Stanley Eugene Workman, 81, a resident of Eureka Springs, AR formerly of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born December 15, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to Oscar and Kathleen (Drew) Workman. Stanley married Judith Ellis on November 4, 1955. He worked for Wilbert Vault Co. for 44 years, and ended his career as Regional Vice President in Lubbock, TX, for the entire West Texas area. In his later years, Stanley enjoyed upholstering cars with his friend Jim Jacobs and going to the casinos. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Workman of Eureka Springs, AR; sons, Tony Workman and wife Debra of Eureka Springs, AR, Kerry Workman and wife Robin of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren, David, Dustin, Danielle, Brittany, Peter; and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Kathleen Workman. The family will receive friends and family from 1-3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Graveside services will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Circle of Life Hospice, at 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712, or the . Memories of Stanley and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary