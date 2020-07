Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley Hall 86, formerly of Hannibal, MO passed July 9, 2020. Visitation 10:30am, Mass 11:30am Aug. 10, St. Therese Cath. Church. Live stream on funeral home website. Arr: Meyers Northland Chapel.



