Dr. Stanley L. Goldman Dr. Stanley L. Goldman, 100, of Leawood, KS, passed away September 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers; the family requests contributions to the Carolyn and Stanley Goldman Medical Scholarship Fund at the University of Kansas Medical School, Jewish Family Services or The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah. Dr. Goldman was an Allergist and Immunologist in the Kansas City area for many years, retiring in 1987. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn Goldman; sons and daughters-in-law: William and Emily Goldman, Lawrence and Sylvia Goldman; daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Scott Wolpert; grandchildren: Evan Goldman, Elizabeth Morales, Michael Cherman, Cynthia Levin-Goldman, Brian Goldman, Alexander Goldman, Erin Wolpert, Elana Wolpert and Kira Wolpert; great-grandchildren: Amelia Morales and Liana Cherman. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 20, 2019