Services Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa , KS 66215 (913) 438-6444 Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Lind Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley LaVere Lind

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stanley LaVere Lind Stanley LaVere Lind was born January 3, 1920, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Edward Grover Lind and Lenna Wagy Lind. Mr. Lind graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1938, where he was class president all four years, and varsity lettered in track. He received an Associate's degree from the KCK Junior College in 1940, and then attended the University of Kansas, where he graduated with a BS degree in business administration and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Mr. Lind joined the U.S. Army in February of 1942. He completed basic training at Fort Bliss, TX, and then graduated from officer candidate school at Camp Davis, Wilmington, NC. He was assigned to the 532nd Anti-Aircraft Battalion, 2nd Corps, 5th Army, and served in the North Africa and Italian campaigns. On February 28, 1944, he was awarded the Soldier's Medal, the highest honor a soldier can receive for an act of valor in a non-combat situation, when he extinguished a fire in an ammunition dump. He was honorably discharged from the Army on October 2, 1945. He was a First Lieutenant. Mr. Lind attended KU Law School, graduating in 1948, and was called to the Bar on February 12th of that year. He practiced law in Kansas City, Kansas, from 1948 until December 31, 1992. His primary areas of practice were business, bankruptcy, banking, contracts, and commercial law. He served as chairman of the committee for the enactment of the Uniform Commercial Code in Kansas, and helped write every consumer credit law in the state from 1954-1992. He was founder of the Wyandotte County Legal Aid Society, and also served as the chairman of the Kansas Bar committee on business, bankruptcy and banking. He served as a lobbyist for the Kansas Association of Consumer Finance Companies from 1954-1992, plus served for 20 years as counsel for the Kansas Association of Community Colleges. Mr. Lind was a member of the Wyandotte Masonic Lodge No. 3, and Northeast Kansas Scottish Rite; the American Legion; and the Military Order of World Wars, of which he was a Gold Medal recipient. He belonged to the Community Covenant Church of Lenexa, KS. Stanley married Eleanor Restione of New Jersey on June 12, 1945. They had two sons, Geoffrey Edward Lind and Richard Joseph Lind, both of whom were also lawyers. Mr. Lind was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers and sisters Lillian Gibson Rosier, John Lind, Florence Emery, Eugene Lind, Alan Lind, Oren Lind, Norma Lee Petelin, Marietta Wardall, and his son Geoffrey. He is survived by Eleanor, his wife of 73 years; his son Richard (Julie) of Overland Park, KS; and his grandchildren Laura Kovacs (Brandan) and Andrew Lind. Throughout his life, Mr. Lind was very patriotic and proud to be an American. He was an example to all in his pursuit of excellence, regardless of the task. He was also a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and will be sorely missed. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Community Covenant Church, 15700 W. 87th St., Lenexa, KS with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., funeral services at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, Kansas. The family gives many thanks, and suggests memorial contributions to, the Saint Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries