Stanley Lawrence Stanley Robert Lawrence was born March 28th, 1965 in Cudahy, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin to Gerald and Judith Lawrence. Stan was the oldest of his 4 siblings. Stan, his sister, Rachel, and his brothers, Tim, and Johnny learned family is what you make it when they entered the foster care system when Stan was 9. Those who knew Stan well knew he also had great love for his Foster family and great respect for his foster parents Audrey and Jewels Leech and he loved his three foster siblings. When Stan aged out of the system, he also grew very close to his Stepfather Charlie Schneider. Stan spent a number of years finding his way and self-medicating his anxiety and depression before becoming the man of God so many of us knew him to be. Stan would go to great lengths to help a friend. He had a big heart and loved to make people laugh. He had tried to make everyone he met his friend by finding their needs and seeing if he couldn't serve their needs. In recent years his health had made medical professionals his world and even there he knew everyone's kids' names, how they were doing in school, what issues they were having in life and was trying to help them all. Step one was always to try to get them to come to church with him. Despite his health keeping him away so often Ascend was his home. He loved the people there and was proud to call them his family. Stan is survived by his wife of 10 years, Linda Jean Lawrence and his beloved son Stanlaslous Myron Lawrence. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund or Steps of Faith Foundation. The Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Ascend Church of Olathe. The Memorial service will follow shortly after at 10:30 a.m. also at Ascend at 15865 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS 66k062
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2020