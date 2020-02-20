|
|
Stanley Paul Bodker Stanley Paul Bodker, age 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 17, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband and friend, Stanley was born in Kansas City on January 13, 1930. He attended the University of Missouri, earning a BS in Business in 1951. While at Missouri, he met Dorothy Gorelick. They were married on November 18, 1951 and after Stanley served two years in the Air Force, they returned to Kansas City where they raised their son, Stuart, and daughter, Hildy. After a forty-seven-year love affair, Dorothy passed away in 1998. In 1956, he joined his parents, David and Anna Bodker, in their fine women's clothing store on the Square in Independence known as DuVall's, later expanding to the Ward Parkway Shopping Center and the Country Club Plaza. Stanley was fortunate to find love a second time with Barbara Michaelson and they were married in 2000. They relocated to Phoenix where he continued to enjoy his lifetime passion for golf. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, David and Anna Bodker, and by his wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and by his son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Tensy Bodker, their children, Jessica, Ariel and Michael, and by Ariel's husband, Geoffrey Dang-Vu. He is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Hildy and Joel Goldman, their children, Aaron, Daniel and Michele, and by Daniel's wife, Stephanie, and their children, Greyson and Asher. He is also survived by his sister, Harriet Epstein, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Beverly and Joe Rosenthal, his cousin Harvey Bodker and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Barbara's son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Mitzi Michaelson and their daughters, Miarabel and Astrid, her son Chris Michaelson and her son Dean Ross. The funeral will be held at noon, February 21, 2020, at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue in Overland Park, KS or to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ or to a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020