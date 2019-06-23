Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Pearson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Pearson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stanley S. Pearson Stanley Pearson, age 90, died unexpectedly on June 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, in Kansas City. His wife Ardyce ("Ardy"), whom he married in 1960 in Sioux Falls, SD, still lives in the family home in Kansas City. Stan's son Steven died in 1989, and his daughter Susan died in 2013, and his son Charles in 2018. His 17 year old granddaughter Dawn and her father Douglas W. Johnson (Susan's widower) live in Paola, KS. Stan was born in St. Paul Minnesota on Sept. 4, 1928 as the second son of Judge Albin S. and Mary R. Pearson. Stan graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Master of Business Administration degree in 1951. MBA's were something of a novelty then, with only 2000 earned that year. He joined the US Air force and served as a finance officer during the Korean War. Stan then worked in retail finance, usually as treasurer, until he retired at age 71. He worked 9 years for theDayton Dept. Store Company (predecessor of Target Stores) among several jobs. Stan, Ardy and their young family of three children moved to Kansas City in 1973 when he was appointed Chief Financial Officer on Woolf Brother (a chain of 16 clothing stores.) Later he developed a career of auditing and consulting with retail stores for 20 years. He spent considerable time serving his largest client, Wal-Mart, making over 400 trips to Bentonville, Ark. Over the years, he was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Optimist Club, and at the time of his death, the Salt & Pepper Club and the Kansas City Chess Consortium. He was an Eagle Scout and for many years a Boy Scout troop leader. He loved summer camp, and as a Minnesotan, even loved mosquitos. In retirement, Stan had time to be the dilettante he had always wanted to be. His outdoor activities included bicycling, back packing, canoeing and skiing. He had a map collection of over 2000 maps. He joined several organizations, often serving as treasurer. He was an avid chess player. Stan bicycled almost daily. A bicycling highlight was leading, for ten years, annual bicycle trips to Europe with local friends. Still cycling in his late eighties, he continued to cycle about 10 miles per day, explaining that he would quit when he got old. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28, at 3 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 55 th and Oak Street, in Kansas City where he and his wife Ardy have been members since moving to Kansas City. Memorial Gifts may be sent to: Second Presbyterian Church, 318 West 55th, KCMO 6413 Boy Scouts of America, Mailing Address: PO Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079. BikeWalkKC, 1106 E. 30th St., Suite G, Kansas City, MO 64109



Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries