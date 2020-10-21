1/1
January 29, 1943 - October 16, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Stan Reigel, 77, passed away October 16, 2020. Due to current conditions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at https://facebook.com/116568315070671 Friday October 23rd,2020 at 10:30am .He earned a B.S. and Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisville. A Masters in Environmental Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. A Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. He spent his distinguished law career in Kansas City at Morrison & Hecker. He was honored in The Best Lawyers in America, Who's Who Legal: USA, Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers among other prestigious recognition. He is preceded in the death by his parents George and Dorothy Reigel and sister Betty Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Sandra Reigel, his two daughters Melissa Schmidt (Brian) and Amanda Parr (Kerry). His 3 grandchildren, the joy of his life Haden, Bennett , Logan and step grandchild Triston Parr. His cherished sisters Pam Glotzbach and Cheri Volpert. Visit McGilley State Line Chapel for a complete obituary. A Celebration of Life planned for later this Spring.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
