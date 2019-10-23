Home

Stanley Rupp

Stanley Rupp Obituary
Stanley Rupp 1946 2019 Stan Rupp passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019. The visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9-11 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4101 E 105th Ter, KCMO 64137. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131 or KC 3 & 2 Baseball, P.O. Box 482295, KCMO 64148. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
