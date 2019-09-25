|
|
Stanley V. Dubiel tanley V. Dubiel, 90, of Raytown, MO, passed away on September 23, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12-2PM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., KCMO. Private graveside services will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., KCMO 64106, Attn: Bookkeeping. Stan was born September 18, 1929 in Fall River, MA but lived most of his life in Raytown, MO. He was a Staff Chemist at Honeywell, where he retired in 1997 after 27 years of service. After retirement, Stan kept busy with hobbies and travel, and more recently has enjoyed community and friends at Elliot Place Senior Living. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Olga and is survived by daughters Nancy Crabtree (Paul), of Kansas City, and Paula Solsberg (Kris) of Blue Springs; sisters Eleanor Kippax of NC and Lucy Paulo of MA; grandchildren Lucy, Jared (Michelle) and Lucas Crabtree and four great grandchildren, Samson, Grace, Maggie and Asher. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 25, 2019