Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dubiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley V. Dubiel


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley V. Dubiel Obituary
Stanley V. Dubiel tanley V. Dubiel, 90, of Raytown, MO, passed away on September 23, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12-2PM, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., KCMO. Private graveside services will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., KCMO 64106, Attn: Bookkeeping. Stan was born September 18, 1929 in Fall River, MA but lived most of his life in Raytown, MO. He was a Staff Chemist at Honeywell, where he retired in 1997 after 27 years of service. After retirement, Stan kept busy with hobbies and travel, and more recently has enjoyed community and friends at Elliot Place Senior Living. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Olga and is survived by daughters Nancy Crabtree (Paul), of Kansas City, and Paula Solsberg (Kris) of Blue Springs; sisters Eleanor Kippax of NC and Lucy Paulo of MA; grandchildren Lucy, Jared (Michelle) and Lucas Crabtree and four great grandchildren, Samson, Grace, Maggie and Asher. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now