Stella Don Garrison Stella Don Garrison, 94, of Kansas City, Missouri died May 7, 2019 . She was born November 2, 1924 at her parents' home in Purvis, Missouri, the daughter of Carl and Edna Poe (Baquet) Wilson. In 1929 she moved with her family from Purvis to a farm in Versailles, Missouri. She graduated from Gravois Mills High School in 1943. In the fall after graduation, she taught school at Hubbard School. She attended Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Missouri and obtained her teaching certificate. She taught at Brushy School two more years and attended Missouri State College at Warrensburg. On May 25, 1947 at her parents' home, she married James W. Garrison and moved to Kansas City. James preceded her in death in 2009. She loved sewing, flowers, family reunions and square dancing. She is survived by one son James W. Garrison Jr. (Berlinda) of Rayville MO; three daughters, Angela Litchfield (Randy) of Irving, TX, Rebecca Funk (Ted) of Rockwall, TX and Donna Baker (Chris) of Trimble, MO; five granddaughters, one grandson, five great-granddaughters and six great-grandsons; brother Warren Wilson and a sister Juanita Taylor along with many more relatives and friends. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Newcomers Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Road, Independence, MO 64050, Saturday, May 11th, visitation at 1pm with service to follow at 2pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Glenwood Park United Methodist Church, The Wings of Mercy Ararat Shrine, Tirey J. Ford VFW Post 21 or Harbor House Hospice.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary