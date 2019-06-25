Stella Hendee Heim Stella Hendee Heim, 94, died peacefully in her sleep at home on June 22, 2019. Stella was born at the family home in the Armourdale section of KCK on May 18th, 1925. She graduated from Argentine High School in 1944 and went to work for Hallmark Cards. She married Vernon Hendee in 1949. He died in 1963. Stella worked in the offices of Roosevelt Elementary School and Argentine High School. She later worked as a switchboard operator at the Kansas Employment Office and Providence Hospital. She was an active member of the Kansas State Employees Retirement Group. Stella married Kenneth Heim in 1992. He died in 2013. Stella was also preceded in death by parents Forest and Clara Hooker Gerby; sisters Martha Foltz and Vera Babcock; and stepdaughter Valerie Heim. She is survived by sons Bob Hendee and wife Trudi, Ron Hendee and wife Susan; daughter Rebecca and husband Greg Tempel; stepdaughters Kenna Heim and Donna and husband Bill Rose-Heim; and stepson Ralph and wife Kathy. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 7 step- great grandchildren. Stella was able to joyfully meet first great grandchild Murphy Tempel shortly before her passing. Stella loved crocheting, much of it as a volunteer for Cancer Action where she logged over 3,000 hours. She was a member of a writing group for several years and loved keeping up with family and friends, as well as everyone else on Facebook. Stella was always outgoing and a sharer of information often to the embarrassment of her children. Stella was a member of Shawnee Community Christian Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26 at 1:30 at the church, 5340 Martindale Rd. in Shawnee. A memorial service will follow at 3:00. Suggested memorials are Cancer Action of Kansas City and Shawnee Community Christian Church. A thank you to all the medical professionals who gave Stella not only care, but kindness too.

