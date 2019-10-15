|
Stella Louise Schuler Stella Louise Schuler, 74, Of Leavenworth, KS passed away October 2, 2019 due to complications from lung surgery. Louise was born December 7, 1944 in LaCygne, KS the daughter of Henry and Marjorie McDaniel. She is preceded in death by her father, grandson Zachary and son James Schuler II. Louise was a talented artist excelling in pen and ink and loved gardening and traveling. Survivors include her husband of twenty-eight years, James Schuler, her mother, Marjorie McGinnis of Fort Scott, KS, daughters Paulette Pyles of Lenexa KS, Julie Pyles of Wellesville, KS and Jennifer Stiles of Wichita, KS, her son John Schuler of Memphis, TN, her brothers Robert McDaniel, Harvey McDaniel, Mike McDaniel and sisters Connie Ferguson, Michelle Stine, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pilgrim Community Church in Leavenworth, KS or a charitable cause of the donor's choice. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 19 at Pilgrim Community Church in Leavenworth, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2019