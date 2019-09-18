|
Stella Serafin Stella Serafin, 68, of Independence, MO. Passed away: Sep 10, 2019. Born in Germany. Loyal member to the VFW & local Moose lodges. Although she never had her own, all the children of the world were hers. There was never a child that would go without. Strangers were friends she had yet to meet. One of the most kind and loving persons the world has ever known-she will be missed. Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at St Mark's Catholic Church on Lee's Summit Road in Independence. Rosary at 11:00 am and Mass at 11:30 am followed by a reception.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019