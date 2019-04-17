Home

Stella Simmons-Adams Stella Cleo Simmons-Adams of Independence, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Visitation for Stella will be at 1:00 p.m. until services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at D.W. Newcomers and Sons- Floral Hills in Kansas City, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Estel Simmons and Dolly Rose Gerlt, her brothers Maxie Elroy and William Jacob. Her husband Estol Ray Adams (2012), Her sons Kenneth Ray (2014), Harold Edward (2017). Stella is survived by her children Larry Keith Adams of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Deborah Darlene of Versailles, Missouri, Judy Kathleen of Independence, Douglas Eugene of Independence and Gloria Jean of Independence. Her siblings, Mary Lee Cable of Stover, Missouri, Rosie Kathrine Davidson of Versailles, Missouri, Vincel Dewayne Simmons of Hughesville, Missouri and Fredia Delores Middleton of Independence. Also including 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2019
