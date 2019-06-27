Home

Stephanie J. McDowell Stephanie J. McDowell passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1950 in Chillacothe to William & Lottie (Wroblewski) Heavner. She is survived by her loving son, Paul (Anneliese), grandchildren, Lydia, Grace, Caleb, Ava, Sophia, her brother Greg (Vanessa), nieces Ginny and Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William "Billy". Stephanie was an adventurous soul and a fierce protector of her brothers. She loved to travel and felt most at home near the water. Stephanie's final wish was to return to Alaska so her ashes will be scattered there at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 27, 2019
