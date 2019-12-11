|
Stephanie L. Burke Stephanie L Burke, of Parkville MO, passed away on Nov 30th, 2019 after a 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 65. Stephanie was born on August 28th, 1954 in Jefferson City, IA. After graduating from West High School (Davenport) in 1972 she relocated to Kansas City, KS. She held many titles during her career including book keeping, accounting, and head controller. She ended her career with MTS Contracting. She was an extremely dedicated employee and highly respected by her coworkers, which she considered her second family. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She had a passion for planting beautiful flowers, traveling the world, taking walks, and had a love for music. She enjoyed volunteering at animal shelters and other organizations. She was very loving, selfless, and was always willing to help others in need. She is survived by her husband Eric of 34 years. Her children Erin (Nathan) Limkemann and Zach (Jenn) Burke. Brother Charlie (Tracy) Wells, Brother-in-law Paul Howe, Brother-in-law Barry (Susie) Burke, and her Mother-in-law Beverly Burke. She was preceded by her parents Chester and Jackie Wells and her sister Barb Wells Howe. Visitation will start at noon, followed by the service at 2PM on December 14th at Chapel Hill Funeral Home at 701 N 94th St KCK 66112. Along with flowers donations can be made to www.pancan.org or www.greatplainsspca.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019