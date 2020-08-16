Stephanie Theresa Beggs Stephanie Theresa Beggs, 100, of Roeland Park, died Aug. 6, 2020. She was born on Feb. 12, 1920 to Stefan and Antonia Mikinski in Kansas City, Kan. Stephanie married William Beggs on May 23, 1949, and they had two children, Stephen and Gregory. An avid gardener and fisherwoman, she was happiest on the lake, picking her tomatoes, or spending time with her grandchildren. Stephanie is survived by her son, Stephen Beggs and his partner, Carol Martin; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Beggs; her grandchildren William (Christy), Thomas (Heather), and David (Amanda) Beggs, Elizabeth Davenport (Steffen), and Timothy (Kati) and Catherine Beggs; five great-grandchildren, Alex, Duke, and Tennyson Beggs, and Alden and Drew Davenport; and one brother, Marion (Faye) Mikinski. She was preceded in death by her husband William; sisters Josephine and Sophia; brother, Edward; her son Gregory Beggs; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Beggs. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery.