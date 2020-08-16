1/
Stephanie Theresa Beggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie Theresa Beggs Stephanie Theresa Beggs, 100, of Roeland Park, died Aug. 6, 2020. She was born on Feb. 12, 1920 to Stefan and Antonia Mikinski in Kansas City, Kan. Stephanie married William Beggs on May 23, 1949, and they had two children, Stephen and Gregory. An avid gardener and fisherwoman, she was happiest on the lake, picking her tomatoes, or spending time with her grandchildren. Stephanie is survived by her son, Stephen Beggs and his partner, Carol Martin; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Beggs; her grandchildren William (Christy), Thomas (Heather), and David (Amanda) Beggs, Elizabeth Davenport (Steffen), and Timothy (Kati) and Catherine Beggs; five great-grandchildren, Alex, Duke, and Tennyson Beggs, and Alden and Drew Davenport; and one brother, Marion (Faye) Mikinski. She was preceded in death by her husband William; sisters Josephine and Sophia; brother, Edward; her son Gregory Beggs; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Beggs. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved