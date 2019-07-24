|
Stephen Allen Copeland 1950-2019 Stephen Allen Copeland, 68 of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully holding hands with his sister, Deborah S. Mayer, and his devoted friend, Charla Beall, on July 17, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, MO. His late parents were Marvin Jerome (Jerry) Copeland (father) Hope Rene' Nelkin Braeman, (mother), his brother was Michael Garry Copeland and his grandmother was Helen Nelkin. Stephen is survived by his sister, Deborah S. Mayer, niece, Elena B. Mayer, and nephew, Jacob S. Mayer. He retired from Unilever as a receiving manager for 29 years at food distribution centers. He was a dedicated storm weather chaser expert. Stephen liked to fish at lakes in Jackson and Johnson Counties. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs football team and Royals baseball team.Stephen loved his niece, Elena; nephew, Jacob and his godson, Daniel Hall spending many hours with them. There are no public memorial services. You may donate to to honor the memory of Stephen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019