Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Allen Copeland


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Allen Copeland Obituary
Stephen Allen Copeland 1950-2019 Stephen Allen Copeland, 68 of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully holding hands with his sister, Deborah S. Mayer, and his devoted friend, Charla Beall, on July 17, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, MO. His late parents were Marvin Jerome (Jerry) Copeland (father) Hope Rene' Nelkin Braeman, (mother), his brother was Michael Garry Copeland and his grandmother was Helen Nelkin. Stephen is survived by his sister, Deborah S. Mayer, niece, Elena B. Mayer, and nephew, Jacob S. Mayer. He retired from Unilever as a receiving manager for 29 years at food distribution centers. He was a dedicated storm weather chaser expert. Stephen liked to fish at lakes in Jackson and Johnson Counties. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs football team and Royals baseball team.Stephen loved his niece, Elena; nephew, Jacob and his godson, Daniel Hall spending many hours with them. There are no public memorial services. You may donate to to honor the memory of Stephen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now