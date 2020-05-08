Stephen Anthony "Tony" Carter
1964 - 2020
Stephen Anthony "Tony" Carter II Stephen Anthony (Tony) Carter II, 55, was born 11/19/64 in KCKS and made his transition 4/26/20 in Houston, TX while on a walk/run. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Lora (Jackie) Sams Carter and father, Stephen (Steve) A. Carter I, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Valarie Morris-Carter and two sons, Stephen A. Carter III, Xavier (Destiney) Carter I, two Grandchildren, Xavier Carter II and Kennedy Carter, brother, Andre Hobson, cousin, Lynn King, two aunts Irene (Carter) Minor, Naomi (Carter) Dillard, bonus mom, Rosalind Geredine, numerous cousins, many friends and associates who will miss his loving presence, humor, and spirit. A Service of remembrance will be held at a future date due to Covid-19 social gathering guidelines.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
A Service of remembrance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 9, 2020
Words cannot Express what you are going through in the passing of a love one. So many questions ,so much pain. Remember God can and will comfort Tonys love ones in the time of need..
Deborah Davis
Family
May 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love Family-Phyllis Ragsdale
Phyllis
Family
May 8, 2020
He was a good man. Loved his Family. He will be missed by several people.
Corranzo Jr.
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
May God bless your soul my brother . You was a great friend to many, I'm going to miss you and that laugh of yours.
Shabba
Friend
