Stephen Anthony "Tony" Carter II Stephen Anthony (Tony) Carter II, 55, was born 11/19/64 in KCKS and made his transition 4/26/20 in Houston, TX while on a walk/run. Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Lora (Jackie) Sams Carter and father, Stephen (Steve) A. Carter I, and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Valarie Morris-Carter and two sons, Stephen A. Carter III, Xavier (Destiney) Carter I, two Grandchildren, Xavier Carter II and Kennedy Carter, brother, Andre Hobson, cousin, Lynn King, two aunts Irene (Carter) Minor, Naomi (Carter) Dillard, bonus mom, Rosalind Geredine, numerous cousins, many friends and associates who will miss his loving presence, humor, and spirit. A Service of remembrance will be held at a future date due to Covid-19 social gathering guidelines.



