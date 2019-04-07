|
Stephen C. Benskin Stephen C. Benskin, 68, Kansas City, MO, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota, Ave., Kansas City, KS with graveside services following at 12 Noon at Highland Park Cemetery. Stephen was born December 29, 1950, in Kansas City, KS. He was a graduate of Wyandotte High School and Rockhurst University. As a young adult he had worked in the family businesses, the Benskin Bus Company and Kansas Power Mower. Stephen then worked for Reese Nichols and various real estate companies and was currently a manager for the IRS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Benskin and his sister, Judith. He is survived by a brother and his wife, Kenneth "Jamie" and Linda Benskin and nieces, nephews and numerous extended family and friends. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019