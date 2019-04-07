Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Benskin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Benskin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen C. Benskin Obituary
Stephen C. Benskin Stephen C. Benskin, 68, Kansas City, MO, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 10-11:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota, Ave., Kansas City, KS with graveside services following at 12 Noon at Highland Park Cemetery. Stephen was born December 29, 1950, in Kansas City, KS. He was a graduate of Wyandotte High School and Rockhurst University. As a young adult he had worked in the family businesses, the Benskin Bus Company and Kansas Power Mower. Stephen then worked for Reese Nichols and various real estate companies and was currently a manager for the IRS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Benskin and his sister, Judith. He is survived by a brother and his wife, Kenneth "Jamie" and Linda Benskin and nieces, nephews and numerous extended family and friends. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now