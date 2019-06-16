|
Stephen C. Burrow Stephen (Steve) C. Burrow, 47, Union, MO, passed away May 22, 2019, at his home. Steve was born May 16, 1972 to James & Deanna Burrow. He was a graduate of Raytown High School and attended Central Missouri State University. For the past 12 years he was an employee of HYLA Elite Air Systems. Steve never met a stranger and will be sincerely missed by those who loved him. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, James & Deanna Burrow. He is survived by his son, August "Gus" Burrow of Washington, MO; brother, Mike Burrow & wife Janice of Blue Springs, MO: sister, Susan Abrahamson & husband Shawn of Lee's Summit, MO; niece, Emilie Abrahamson; nephews Cooper Abrahamson & Tyler Burrow; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. A gathering for family and friends will be held 5:00 - 10:00 p.m. June 21, at the Hummingbird Club, Washington Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019