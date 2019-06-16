Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Burrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Burrow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen C. Burrow Obituary
Stephen C. Burrow Stephen (Steve) C. Burrow, 47, Union, MO, passed away May 22, 2019, at his home. Steve was born May 16, 1972 to James & Deanna Burrow. He was a graduate of Raytown High School and attended Central Missouri State University. For the past 12 years he was an employee of HYLA Elite Air Systems. Steve never met a stranger and will be sincerely missed by those who loved him. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, James & Deanna Burrow. He is survived by his son, August "Gus" Burrow of Washington, MO; brother, Mike Burrow & wife Janice of Blue Springs, MO: sister, Susan Abrahamson & husband Shawn of Lee's Summit, MO; niece, Emilie Abrahamson; nephews Cooper Abrahamson & Tyler Burrow; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. A gathering for family and friends will be held 5:00 - 10:00 p.m. June 21, at the Hummingbird Club, Washington Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Download Now