Stephen Caruso Stephen Caruso, 72, passed away August 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born August 30, 1946 in KCMO to Carl and Josephine Caruso. Steve served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. He earned a BA of Political Science from UC-Berkeley, graduated from UMKC School of Law, and practiced in the KC area for 30+ years. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and fellow veterans. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Stephanie and children, Stephen and Joan of his first marriage to Mary. His life will be celebrated August 24, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E Missouri Ave KCMO 64106. Visitation at 9AM; Mass at 10AM. Flowers are welcome.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019