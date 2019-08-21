Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
911 E Missouri Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Caruso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Caruso


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Caruso Obituary
Stephen Caruso Stephen Caruso, 72, passed away August 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born August 30, 1946 in KCMO to Carl and Josephine Caruso. Steve served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. He earned a BA of Political Science from UC-Berkeley, graduated from UMKC School of Law, and practiced in the KC area for 30+ years. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and fellow veterans. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Stephanie and children, Stephen and Joan of his first marriage to Mary. His life will be celebrated August 24, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E Missouri Ave KCMO 64106. Visitation at 9AM; Mass at 10AM. Flowers are welcome.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.