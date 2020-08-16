Stephen D. Aliber Stephen D. Aliber, age 73, of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Menorah Hospital surrounded by his family members. Steve is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Britain Aliber, his daughter, Nicole Lee Fisher; grandchildren: Tristan Chabanis, Iris Chabanis, and Frances Fisher; and son-in-law, David Fisher. Steve was born in Des Moines, Iowa and grew up in Springfield, Missouri where he graduated from Glendale High School and from Southwest Missouri State University. He met Nancy during college and they were married after his graduation. Having completed ROTC, Steve entered the U.S. Army and served one year in Viet Nam. Upon his return, Steve attended University of Missouri Law School in Columbia earning a Juris Doctor Degree. He joined the Law Firm of Shook, Hardy and Bacon in Kansas City, specializing in Banking and Corporations, with a long career In the Firm. Steve was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Aliber, his parents, Morris and Grace Aliber, and his younger brother, Richard Aliber of Springfield, Missouri. Steve, we so love you, and expectantly look forward to seeing you again with the Lord. JOHN 6:39 Jesus declared, "And this is the will of him who sent me, that I shall lose none of all that he has given me, but raise them up at the last day." The Memorial Service will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 20th at 10AM. Masks will be required. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd., KCMO 64114