Stephen D. Murray
1949 - 2020
Stephen D. Murray Stephen Douglas Murray, 71, passed away on June 13, 2020 with his family by his side. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Stephen was born on April 8, 1949, in Kansas City, MO, to Robey Lowell Murray and Cecilia Wright Murray. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. Stephen was a graduate of North Kansas City High School in the class of 1967 prior to enlisting in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Lester as a Sonar Technician earning a National Defense Service Medal. Stephen was honorably discharged in 1970. He is survived by 4 children, 5 grandchildren and his sister. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel (816) 373-3600)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
