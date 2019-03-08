|
|
Stephen Dallas Moore Stephen Moore of Overland Park, KS, died on March 5, 2019 at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, KS. He was born on July 13, 1943 at Fort Bragg Army Hospital, North Carolina to Odell and Caroline (Gooding) Moore. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Moore; son-in-law Scott Chapman. Survived by wife, Sandra; daughter, Gayle Chapman of Denison, IA; son, Greg Moore of Overland Park, KS; granddaughter, Maggie Chapman; brother, Johnny Moore (Hilda) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Carolyn Tyndall (Tim "Phrog") of Deep Run, NC; niece and nephews. Private Graveside Service and Interment: Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Arrangements by HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2019