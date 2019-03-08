Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Dallas Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Dallas Moore Obituary
Stephen Dallas Moore Stephen Moore of Overland Park, KS, died on March 5, 2019 at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, KS. He was born on July 13, 1943 at Fort Bragg Army Hospital, North Carolina to Odell and Caroline (Gooding) Moore. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Moore; son-in-law Scott Chapman. Survived by wife, Sandra; daughter, Gayle Chapman of Denison, IA; son, Greg Moore of Overland Park, KS; granddaughter, Maggie Chapman; brother, Johnny Moore (Hilda) of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Carolyn Tyndall (Tim "Phrog") of Deep Run, NC; niece and nephews. Private Graveside Service and Interment: Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Arrangements by HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now