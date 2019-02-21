|
|
Stephen Eugene Pyle On February 19th, as the snow began to fall, Stephen Eugene Pyle, longtime resident of the Northland, departed earth to be with the Lord. Remaining behind is his wonderful wife of over four decades, Helen Pyle, his son Mark and daughter Jan, his grandsons, Jordan and Travis, his amazing granddaughter Mandy and his incredible great grandchildren, Zoe and Jacob. Stephen Pyle was a TWA Captain and Veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He will be greatly missed. Donations to St. Luke's Hospice House in his name, are appreciated. Captain Pyle's departure was greatly enhanced by their compassion and concern. Arrangements are pending. Please feel free to call Mark or Jan for that information.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 21, 2019