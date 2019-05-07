Stephen L. Floyd Jr. Stephen Floyd Jr. 75 of Bolivar passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019 at his home. Steve was born Sept 2, 1943 in Camden, NJ to Kathleen Floyd & Stephen L Floyd Sr. His family moved from NJ to Memphis, TN then to Kansas City, KS, where he graduated from Washing High School. Steve went into sales at a very young age selling a frozen treat know as yum-yum out of his wagon in his NJ neighborhood. He worked for several companies mainly in the hardware industry. In 1979 he started his own manufactures Representative agency & work up to a couple of months before his death. He was the president of the Heart of America Hardware Club in 1984. In his youth he played football. Later he helped with a youth flag football league, softball & track. March Madness was one of his favorite times on year. Golf was another passion. He won the Blue Spring Member-Guest tournament in 1986. He was hesitant to learn to sail but fell in love with it. He married Roberta (Robin) Winkler April 1, 1978. They decided to make Bolivar their home in 2001. He is survived by his wife Robin Floyd, his father Stephen Floyd Sr, son Stephen Floyd III, daughter Yvette Tennant & grandson Shane Tennant. He is preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Floyd & an infant son. Stephen has requested in lieu of flowers, contribution be made to: Sacred Heart Church Maintenance Fund, with Stephen Floyd written in the Memo line. Visitation for Stephen Floyd will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7 at Butler Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 1 PM at Sacred heart Catholic Church in Bolivar, MO. In accordance with Steve's wishes, please make donations to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church maintenance fund in lieu of flowers

Published in Kansas City Star on May 7, 2019