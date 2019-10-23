|
Stephen G. Greene Stephen G. Greene, age 64, of Rantoul, KS, passed away October 15, 2019, at his home. He was born August 3, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Wayne Greene and Joyce (Lang) Greene. Stephen grew up in Prairie Village, KS and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School with the class of 1973. He later attended the Kansas City Art Institute and was employed as a commercial artist for Gill Studios in Lenexa, KS. He is survived by his wife, Donna Greene, Rantoul, KS; three sisters, Annette Hoskins, Liberty Township, OH, Cynthia Grosh, Lakewood, CO, Julie Coleman, Lawrence, KS; two brothers, David Greene, Kansas City, MO, Joseph Greene and his wife, Jo, Roeland Park, KS; six nieces; two nephews; and eight great nieces and nephews. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, James Grosh. A "Celebration of Life" is planned at a later date. The family requests donations to "Prairie Paws Animal Shelter" of Ottawa, KS, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019