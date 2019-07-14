Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Hollo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Hollo

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Stephen Hollo Stephen Hollo passed away Thursday morning unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in the place he held most dear, Steve's Auto Service. Steve Hollo was a friend to all of Raytown and a friend to all of Raytown's friends. As an invaluable member of Our Lady of Lourdes church and Knights of Columbus, Steve volunteered countless hours in the Raytown community. Steve was a staple in every circle he belonged to. Born in Granite City, IL, on August 23, 1940, Steve's family emigrated from Hungary, bringing traditions, recipes, and Hungarian cuss words. He married the love of his life, Donna, in 1961. They had three amazing children, Deborah, Sandra, and Stephen Jr. The family grew over the years. Deborah married Tom Hand, and they had two girls, Emma and Becky. Sandy, the middle daughter, married Dennis Hooper and had a girl, Sarah. Steve Jr. married Stephanie and had two boys, Joseph and Jonathan. And of course, Steve loved all the pets in their home through the last 40 years: Ralph, Pepper, Toby, Betsy, and Duchess. Steve opened Steve's Auto Service in 1969, a place that he and his family have called home ever since. Steve's willingness to help made him one of the most trustworthy figures in the area. Never having to market or advertise, Steve and Steve Jr. grew Steve's Auto Service into a staple in the community with their honesty, values, and reputable work. Steve never spent a day without his son, Steve Jr. Steve's Auto Service became a home for many. With a network of dedicated customers, Steve appreciated every single moment at 5500 Raytown Road. Holding over 25 Steve's Auto Service Customer Appreciation Days, Steve relished the time to connect, celebrate, and thank the customers that gave him so much. Often the first to hand out one of Donna's cookies or welcome a new muscle car in the lot, Steve's smile and generosity made everyone feel like they were exactly where they ought to be. Steve spent his time in and out of the shop giving back. He taught his kids and grandkids all his classic tricks and sayings; spent thousands of hours making footstools, quilt racks, and birdhouses; sold Christmas trees and holiday wreaths at church; and passed out Tootsie Rolls for Knights of Columbus. In true Steve fashion, he always did whatever he wanted to do, no matter what, and that usually included family, friends, and cars. His second to-the-back pew at Lourdes will always be his spot, and his family will continue to hold that place dear to their hearts. To celebrate Steve's life, please join the family for a visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday July 14 (feel free to bring your hot rod). A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. The funeral will be held on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Our Lady of Lourdes.

