Stephen J. Benz Jr Stephen J. Benz Jr, 96, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became a Naval Aviator flying missions during World War II. Prior to the end of World War II, he went to Officer Candidate School and became a Naval Officer. At the end of World War II, he returned to civilian life where he worked several jobs until he was called back to active duty with the Navy at the beginning of the Korean conflict. After Korea, he returned to civilian life but maintained his Naval Aviator status as a Naval Reservist. He flew various assignments including Anti- Submarine warfare during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In the civilian world he was a sales manager for Tension Envelope Corporation for almost 30 years obtaining several U.S. Patents for the company. In his leisure time, he was an avid golfer and was a civilian volunteer with the local Police Department. Stephen was married to the love of his life, the former Santina Marie Pollaro for 69 years until her passing in 2017. He is survived by his son, Stephen J. Benz III (Joni) of Olathe, Kansas and his daughter Teresa Keefer (Brian) of Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by his sister Frances Hall of Leawood, Kansas, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Oldsmar Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Drive, Tampa, Florida 33635 from 10:30am -12:30pm. Interment to follow in Florida National Cemetery at 2:30pm with full Military Naval Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in Steve's honor would be appreciated. Please visit BlountCurryWest.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020