Stephen J. Schwarz 1954 - 2019 Stephen J. Schwarz, 64, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on February 23, 2019. All services will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., KCMO, on Thursday, February 28th. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30a.m., with Visitation following, and Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11a.m. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Steve was born on June 23, 1954 in Kansas City, to his parents Martin and Jeanette (Schwope) Schwarz. He was one of six children, having three sisters and two brothers, all whom he loved dearly. Steve attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary, graduated from Center High School, attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, and received a certificate from the Electronics Institute of Kansas City. Steve was very gifted mechanically and electronically; he loved to tinker with his tools and different types of electronic devices as well as work on lawnmowers and learn about their engines. Aside from those hobbies, Steve also loved reading, photography, runninghe was an accomplished sprinter, cruising in his orange 914 Porsche, keeping up and cheering on the Chiefs and Royals, along with a good ol' cheeseburger and Coca-Cola. Steve had a difficult life journey, struggling with emotional and physical tolls, but he never showed any hesitation on pushing forward and finding a zest for life. The support of his family kept him going, as they were always right by his side through it all. Steve's kind, gentle soul will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Jeanette. Steve is survived by his eldest brother Martin Schwarz, Jr. (Pat) of Boston, MA; sisters Kathleen Ballard (Galen), Joan Schwarz, and Jean Hanover (Tim); youngest brother David Schwarz (Kristin) of Montgomery, AL; seven beloved nieces and nephews; and one great niece. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Kansas City (NAMI GKC), c/o NAMI Missouri, 3405 W. Truman Blvd #102, Jefferson City, MO 65109. Condolences may be expressed to the family and photos viewed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



