Stephen Joseph McCray Stephen Joseph McCray died November 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones at Villa St. Francis Care Center under the care of Catholic Community Hospice. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9th, at 10:00 am, with Mass at 11:00 am, at Guardian Angels Parish, 1310 Westport Rd. Kansas City, MO 64111. A reception lunch celebrating his life will immediately follow. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Kathleen (Roos) McCray. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Noella (DeVolder) McCray, his daughters Colleen (Dennis) Stuhlman, Laura (Nicholas) Hall; his four beloved grandchildren, Courtney and Delaney Stuhlman, Alice and Henry Hall; siblings Mike (Jan) McCray, Kathy (Larry) Brotherton, Gary (Tinker) McCray, Paul (Becki) McCray, Mary (Wes) DeCaigny; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends, all with whom he leaves decades of colorful memories. Steve was born February 8th, 1948 in Kansas City, KS. He attended Bishop Miege High School, received a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas, then an MBA from Webster University. Steve worked many years in the insurance industry in industrial loss control, then hospital risk management. Later, he became a small business owner until his retirement. Steve was proud of the extensive home addition he built with the help and patience of friends and family. Of the many experiences Steve enjoyed during his lifetime most involved people, exploring the outdoors, and the children in his life. He had a great fondness for Yosemite Park, Hank Williams Sr., and food. Throughout his life, Steve showed an endless curiosity for the stories, pasts and paths that shaped people. A friend to all, he connected with others as a skilled listener, widely known as both a consummate storyteller and collector. Engaged by his witty sense of humor, Steve's compassion, understanding and generosity towards others endeared people to him. An innate nurturer, he loved widely and loved intensely. Steve and his family bravely faced Alzheimer's disease for more than 8 years, throughout which he retained his humor as well as his strong desire and ability to connect with and nurture others. While his lifelong ease with language left him, he found ways of bringing a smile to others with a request for a dance, a song on his harmonica, a story to soothe, or a hug to comfort. Alzheimer's may have taken his memories, but it couldn't take his soul. Suggested memorial donations may be made to the Heart of America Chapter, Catholic Community Hospice, or Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center, Olathe, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019