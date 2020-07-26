Stephen Lawrence Allen March 27, 1950 July 22, 2020 Steve Allen, 70, passed away suddenly at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Wed., July 22, 2020, lovingly surrounded by members of his immediate family. Steve was the son of Herbert J. Allen and Mary Elizabeth (Connell) Allen. Steve spent his entire life in the Shawnee, Kansas area except for his years in the United States Army when he was stationed in Korea at the DMZ. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1968 and from Emporia University in 1974. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. His parents and his brother, Michael Allen predeceased him. He is survived by brothers: John, Jerry and Jim Allen; his sisters: Kathy Chirpick and Margaret McFarlin and their families including spouses; sixteen nieces and nephews; and a growing list of great nieces and great nephews. Steve was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an avid reader with a sharp mind and a strong memory. He had a full life and was blessed to have many long-time friends. There will be a wake at Amos Family Funeral Home, Shawnee, KS, on Mon. July 27, 2020, from 6-8 pm with the Rosary starting right at 6 pm. The funeral mass will be Tue., July 28, 2020, at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS, with burial immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Shawnee, KS. There will be a luncheon at 12 pm for the family and friends at Jake's Place, Johnson Dr. and Quivira Rd. Please be aware that due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, we are limiting the number of people in our chapel to 45 for the rosary and visitation. We will be rotating people through the chapel during the visitation as best as we can if more than 45 people are in at once. The same 45 person limit will apply to the funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. We ask that people respect and comply with social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
