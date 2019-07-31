|
|
Stephen Lawrence Goslin Stephen L. Goslin, 59 of Olathe, KS passed away Wednesday, July 24th 2019. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A celebration of Steve's life will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 2 at The Pavilion in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, KS 66219. Due to limited seating, friends are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Christmas in October; 3261 Roanoke, Kansas City, MO 64111; Veterans Community Project; 8900 Troost Avenue; Kansas City, MO 64131. Steve was born June 12, 1960 to Charles and Elizabeth Goslin in Merriam, KS. He graduated from Bonner Springs High School in 1978. After high school, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for 5 years before being honorably discharged. When he returned home, Steve went on to earn an associate's degree from Penn Valley Community College. Steve worked for Hallmark Cards as a sculptor designing Christmas ornaments for over 41 years. While at Hallmark, he volunteered his time as a Construction Team Captain for the Christmas in October event that was held every year. Steve was a talented bagpipe player who offered his talents for weddings, funeral services, especially military veterans and other public servants. He was a longtime member of the St. Andrews Pipes and Drums, as well as many other musical groups. Steve was also actively involved in Sister Cities program in Shawnee. He is survived by his wife Deb Nielsen; 2 sons, Nick Goslin and Connor Goslin; his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Goslin; a brother, Charles Goslin, Jr. and wife Cinthya; a sister, Cathleen Pluta; a step-daughter, Mallory Murray and husband Matthew Schoenfelder; and grandson, Henry Schoenfelder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019